DBL Law adds five attorneys to its growing firm, to join Louisville, Northern Kentucky offices















DBL Law has added five attorneys to its growing firm: Madison Gamble, Emma Gripshover, Rebecca McDonough, Olivia Oney and Brad Steffen.

Madison Gamble is an attorney in DBL Law’s Louisville office, practicing primarily in the firm’s Civil Litigation and Banking groups. She received her Juris Doctor, cum laude, from the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law in May 2020. During law school, Madison interned with Republic Bank & Trust Company’s in-house counsel and for Federal District Court Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings. Madison completed her undergrad at the University of Kentucky, summa cum laude, where she majored in Agricultural Economics and Business

Emma Gripshover is an attorney in DBL Law’s Northern Kentucky office, practicing Employment Law and Civil Litigation. Emma earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Cincinnati College of Law in 2020. Prior to joining DBL Law, Emma served as a law clerk for TriHealth, Inc., The Kroger Co., The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, and a Cincinnati litigation law firm. Emma graduated from Xavier University in 2017 with a degree in Health Services Administration magna cum laude, and from Covington Latin School in 2013.

Rebecca McDonough is an attorney in DBL Law’s Northern Kentucky office, practicing in the firm’s Commercial Banking, Real Estate, and Construction groups. Rebecca received her J.D. from Northern Kentucky University Chase College of Law in 2020, where she graduated summa cum laude. While at Chase, Rebecca served as the Executive Editor of the Northern Kentucky Law Review. She received a B.A. in History from Sewanee: The University of the South, where she graduated cum laude. She was a member of the Phi Alpha Theta National History Honor Society, the Order of the Gown, and the University’s crew team.

Olivia Oney is an attorney in DBL Law’s Louisville office, practicing Civil Litigation. She received her Juris Doctor from the University of Kentucky College of Law in May 2020. While at the University of Kentucky College of Law, Olivia was very involved in the Black Law Student Association, both serving as an executive board member and competing with the BLSA Mock Trial Team. Olivia also completed externships with the University of Kentucky Legal Clinic, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia in Washington, D.C., and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky. Prior to attending law school, Olivia graduated from Morehead State University in May 2017 with a Bachelor’s degree in Legal Studies. While at Morehead, Olivia was on the nationally ranked Cheerleading team and won 3 National titles.

Brad Steffen is in DBL Law’s Northern Kentucky office and focuses his practice on Civil Litigation, Employment and Labor, and White Collar Criminal Defense. Prior to joining DBL Law, Brad served in the military as an officer in the United States Air Force JAG Corps for almost five years. During this time in the Air Force, Brad served as both a prosecutor and defense attorney. Brad holds a J.D. from theSalmon P. Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky University, where he graduated cum laude. During his time in law school, Brad served as an extern for both the Honorable Michael R. Barrett in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio and the Honorable William O. Bertelsman in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky. Brad also externed at the United States Attorney’s office for the Southern District of Ohio during his entire last year of law school.

DBL Law is a full-service law firm, representing businesses, nonprofit entities and individuals. The firm has 49 attorneys and offices in Cincinnati, Louisville and Northern Kentucky.