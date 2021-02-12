CVG partners with Skyology Lab for rapid result (35 minute) COVID-19 testing on site















The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) is partnering with Skyology Lab, a local leader in rapid result PCR/Antigen/Antibody testing to allow travelers and the general public to obtain COVID-19 test results in 35 minutes at the airport.

The testing site is now open, located in CVG’s Terminal to the left side of the TSA security checkpoint, for travelers to and from the airport, airport employees and the general public to obtain a rapid Molecular/PCR, Antigen or Antibody COVID-19 test.

There is a dedicated lane for individuals to enter, check in and be seen by a Skyology Lab health professional.

Appointments are encouraged, but not required as walk-ins are welcome.

To schedule, visit click here.

Hours of operation are 6 a.m.– 4 p.m., Sunday-Monday and Thursday-Saturday. Tuesday and Wednesday hours are 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Cost breakdown:

• $200 = Molecular/PCR Test

• $150 = Antigen Test

• $75 = Antibody Test

“The health and safety of travelers and employees is our number one priority,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG Airport. “On-site rapid testing for COVID-19 is one way to boost confidence when traveling.”

“Skyology Lab has been providing Rapid COVID-19 testing in the Tri-state area,” said John Keuffer, Skyology communications. “We are excited to expand this opportunity in partnership with CVG. Our combined goal is to help increase the safety for the community and travelers with convenient COVID- 19 testing solutions with fast results.”



