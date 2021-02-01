Customs in Louisville seize shipments of 618 bottles of Viagra worth $1.31m, warns of unsafe medications















CBP officers in Louisville seized two shipments containing 618 bottles of Viagra pills, 18,540 pills. The shipments were heading to an individual in Burton, Michigan. If genuine, and approved by the FDA, the pills would have had an estimated manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of more than $1.31 million.

The pills were in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA), which prohibits the introduction of any food, drug, device, tobacco product, or cosmetic that is adulterated or misbranded. These pills, which were misbranded, were seized and turned over to the FDA Office of Criminal Investigation for further investigation.

Medications purchased from online sources can be improperly produced without pharmacological specifications and safeguards that ensure the protection of human health. Prescription medications manufactured in non-regulated foreign companies often contain dangerous contaminants or ineffective compounds, and though their packaging and labelling can be similar to genuine products, inconsistent ingredients and sub-par quality controls can endanger the consumer.

“Our Officers are dedicated to identifying and intercepting these types of shipments that could potentially harm our communities,” said Thomas Mahn, Port Director-Louisville. “Consumers do not realize the risk they are taking when using prescription drugs from other countries. These non-regulated drugs could cause health concerns or even death.”

The FDA recommends that consumers talk to their health care professional about their condition and consider buying prescription medications from state-licensed pharmacies in the U.S.

