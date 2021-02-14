Crossroads Church launches Fuel for the Fight initiative with healthy snacks for front-line workers















Crossroads Church is launching an effort to show frontline medical workers that their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic has not been forgotten or taken for granted as they continue to care for all of us.

The goal is to provide encouragement and support for at least 20,000 medical staff.

“Our healthcare workers are tired, weary and honestly feel forgotten. That’s not OK. The hard work they’re doing and the sacrifices they’re making are HUGE and we want them to know we’re behind them 100%,” said Crossroads ReachOut team member Jake Armentrout. “We want to love and care for them well as they refuel to keep fighting the battle against this virus.”

The Fuel for the Fight initiative will combine the power of individual notes of encouragement with healthy snacks and supplies to replenish the people who have seen the impacts of COVID-19 most directly in hospitals and nursing facilities.

Anyone can visit crossroads.net/fuel to write a note and purchase items to be included in bags that will be assembled by volunteers at Crossroads locations and delivered to nearby medical facilities. Some sites will also be hosting collection times for supplies to be dropped off. Dates and times for each of those are also available on the website.

In addition to caring for medical workers near Crossroads sites in Ohio and Kentucky, the campaign is going national with the Crossroads Online Church community writing letters and purchasing items online for frontline workers across the nation.