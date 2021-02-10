Covington approves fee for IRS consultant; special meeting next week for MS4 fee discussion















By Ryan Clark

NKyTribune reporter

Development of the IRS site is one step closer to reality.

Tuesday, again gathering virtually at their regularly scheduled legislative meeting, Commissioners approved an $83,500 payment from Covington Tax Increment Finance District (or TIF) funds to the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development to hire a consultant for a required impact analysis for the IRS site.

In December, the Commission approved the payment. The city said, “the funds would be placed in an escrow account by the state until the analysis was complete,” city documents say. “We have received the attached invoice and need to submit the payment to the state to get the work of the consultant started.”

This is just another required step in the process of the evaluation of the site. Last year, the city made an agreement which allows officials to “proceed with incurring certain expenses such as demolition, environmental and other site work and apply for reimbursement via the TIF once an incremental increase is achieved,” the city order reads.

The major task is the study of the impact of the redevelopment of the site by a consultant, and the city expects all costs to be covered by the use of TIF funds.

The development is about 31-acres in downtown Covington, which includes the 23-acre Internal Revenue Service operations facility that was closed in 2019, and construction of about 200,000 square feet of new office space, 177 new hotel rooms, about 87,800 square feet of new retail space, 348 new residential units, a 111,000 square-foot convention center expansion and other public infrastructure improvements.

The city agreed to purchase the site in March 2020, but things really got rolling in April, when Commissioners approved an ordinance to issue the city $30 million in bonds to acquire the property, with the goal to “get it ready for the market,” according to City Manager David Johnston.

Now, it’s one step closer to that goal.

Neighborhood Grant programs approved

Commissioners approved seven neighborhood grant applications. The Commission included $54,000 in the FY21 budget for a grant program for neighborhood priorities. In March 2019, Commissioners approved the guidelines for the program, setting an information meeting in October and an application deadline of Dec.30, 2020. Nine applications were received with a total request of $35,844.50.

A committee of staff members reviewed the requests and is recommending the approval of seven, with a funding amount of $26,799.32.

They are:



Austinburg ($5,000) — Replacing banners, new trashcan and street side tree planting

Peaselburg ($3,500) — Replacing planters, new signage, and additional beautification such as wreaths and perennials

Latonia ($3,100) — Planting, painting planters, and installing of two benches at Ritte’s Corner

monte Casino ($3,525) — Replacing banners, planting trees, pedestrian crossing signs, new pet stations, flag poles, and a lending library

Old Seminary Square ($4,174.32) — Planting mature trees, purchasing park benches, and replacing old banners

MainStrasse ($5,000) — Installing a trashcan for pizza boxes, street banners, and repairing neighborhood sign

Wallace Woods ($2,500) — Repair or replace a park bench, ground-covering planting, solar lamp posts, and new dog stations

“My hat’s off to those who applied,” said Commissioner Tim Downing. He then encouraged all others to keep applying, noting that everyone should speak up “if you have an idea.”

Resolution passes honoring volunteers for Census work

Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution “recognizing the dedication and service of individuals “who ensured the Census was completed.”

“I know the whole Board was passionate about getting Covington counted,” Commissioner Michelle Williams said. “We want to recognize all the volunteers.”

Williams went on to list many of the names who helped, including mentioning former Commissioner Denny Bowman, who supported the effort before deciding not to run for re-election this year.

Commissioner Downing then honored Williams.

“I also wanted to make sure the general public knew how much Commissioner Williams did to make (the Census) successful,” he said. “My hat’s off to you.”

Special meeting next week for MS4 fee discussion

Mayor Joseph U. Meyer told Commissioners that there would be a special legislative meeting next week to establish the ordinance for the fee structure of the takeover of the MS4 program.

Then the Commission can have a first reading on the structure before having a final vote at the next scheduled legislative meeting Feb. 23.

While the Mayor had no further information on the pay structure, he did have one thing to say to residents.

“There will be a reasonable discount compared to what people are paying now,” he said.

In 2003, SD1 and the city agreed to the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (or MS4) permit. “Because we are co-permittees, we have to legally part ways with SD1 in order to proceed on our own for MS4 management,” current city documents say.

In August 2020, the city put the Sanitation District on notice.

“The city and SD1, through various agreements, have partnered to administer the city’s MS4 (or Separate Storm Sewer Systems program) storm water permit program since 2003,” city documents read. “There have been significant problems with the current relationship and recent attempts to improve the relationship or reach a mutually agreeable separation solution have stalled. City staff believes residents would be better served by the city regaining sole responsibility for its MS4 storm water permit program.”

In December, the Commission approved the storm water separation agreement.