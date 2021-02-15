CovCath extends winning streak to six; Highlands, St. Henry, Conner notch impressive victories















NKyTribune staff

Covington Catholic extended its winning streak to six by coasting to a 72-42 triumph against McNicholas on Saturday at Park Hills.

Mitchell Rylee scored 21 points on 8-for-9 shooting from the field to lead CovCath, which improved to 13-2. The junior center also grabbed seven rebounds and made five of his six free throws.

Rylee is shooting 74.5 percent from the field this season and leads CovCath in scoring at 16.1 points per game.

Chandler Starks and Evan Ipsaro added 16 points apiece for CovCath, which shot 59.6 percent from the field. Starks converted 7-for-19 shooting from the field, while Ipsaro finished 7-for-11.

CovCath’s only loss to a Kentucky team this season is an 89-87 road setback in overtime at North Laurel. The Colonels also dropped a 52-49 decision to Cincinnati St. Xavier.

CovCath has not lost to a 9th Region team since Feb. 26, 2019, when Beechwood posted a 57-53 win over the Colonels in the 35th District Tournament championship game.

Beechwood (14-3) is scheduled to meet CovCath on Tuesday night. The Colonels are seeking their fourth consecutive 9th Region championship.

HIGHLANDS DEFEATS LOUISVILLE ST. XAVIER: William Herald drained seven 3-pointers and finished with 23 points as Highlands posted an 84-68 win over Louisville St. Xavier on Saturday.

Luke Muller made four 3-pointers and added 22 points for Highlands, which improved to 10-4. Sam Vinson scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Bluebirds converted 58.8 percent of their shots from the field.

Oliver Harris netted 13 points for Highlands, which finished 12-for-26 from 3-point range.

ST. HENRY DEFEATS LUDLOW: Wyatt Vieth scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead St. Henry to an 84-53 win at Ludlow on Saturday.

Cody Teten added 15 points and 12 rebounds for St. Henry, which upped its record to 9-2. Gabe Ryan netted 10 points for the Crusaders.

CONNER IMPROVES TO 10-4: Ayden Lohr scored 12 points — all on 3-pointers — as Conner pulled out a 49-43 win over Newport on Saturday at Hebron. Spencer Couzins and Riley Osterbur each added 10 points for the Cougars, who improved to 10-4.

The previous night, Conner had posted a 52-38 win over Newport Central Catholic.

KeAndre Nelson led Newport (4-9) with 14 points. Evan Snapp added 13 points for the Wildcats.