CovCath boys, Ryle girls remain area’s top basketball teams going into second half of regular season















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The high school basketball teams voted No. 1 in the preseason Northern Kentucky boys and girls coaches polls remain on top going into the halfway point of the 10-week regular season.

In coaches polls conducted by the Northern Kentucky Tribune this week, Covington Catholic (11-2) was the points leader for boys teams and Ryle (8-2) netted the most points among girls teams in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties. Both of those top-ranked teams won 9th Region championships last season.

CovCath got 13 of the 14 first-place votes in the boys poll. The Colonels have a 6-0 record against local teams that includes wins over No. 3 Highlands, No. 5 Dixie Heights, No. 6 Conner and No. 10 Walton-Verona. The closest margin in those four games was 16 points.

Covington Catholic has games scheduled at No. 4 Beechwood on Feb. 16, at No. 7 Holy Cross on Feb. 19 and at No. 2 St. Henry on Feb. 16.

Dixie Heights jumped from No. 10 to No. 5 in the boys mid-season poll. Walton-Verona was voted No. 9 after starting the regular season unranked by the coaches.

In the girls poll, Ryle got 10 of the 13 first-place votes. Six of the Raiders’ first eight wins came against No. 4 Dixie Heights, No. 5 Scott, No. 7 Highlands, No. 8 Walton-Verona, No. 9 Boone County and No. 10 Newport Central Catholic.

Ryle’s closest game against a local top 10 opponent came Friday when sophomore guard Abby Holtman hit a game-winning 3-point shot to give the Raiders a 70-67 victory over Scott.

Ryle has a game scheduled at No. 2 Notre Dame on Feb. 16. The two teams met in last year’s 9th Region championship game and Ryle came away with a 47-42 victory.

Boone County and Walton-Verona were not ranked among the girls top 10 going into the season. Cooper climbed from No. 5 to No. 3 in the latest poll following wins over four ranked teams, including No. 2 Notre Dame.

BOYS BASKETBALL COACHES RANKINGS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. Covington Catholic (13) 130

2. St. Henry 112

3. Highlands 109

4. Beechwood (1) 93

5. Dixie Heights 83

6. Conner 81

7. Holy Cross 55

8. Campbell County 37

9. Walton-Verona 29

10. Simon Kenton 25

Others receiving votes: Scott 10, Newport Central Catholic 4, Holmes 2.

GIRLS BASKETBALL COACHES RANKINGS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. Ryle (10) 126

2. Notre Dame (2) 102

3. Cooper 101

4. Dixie Heights 90

5. Scott 77

6. Brossart (1) 66

7. Highlands 63

8. Walton-Verona 29

9. Boone County 25

10. Newport Central Catholic 13

Others receiving votes: Conner 12, Holy Cross 11.