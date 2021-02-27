CovCath bounces back from loss to St. Henry, posts 71-62 win over Ashland Paul Blazer on Friday night















NKyTribune staff

Donovan Stocks and Chandler Starks combined for 34 points and 20 rebounds Friday night as Covington Catholic posted a 71-62 win over visiting Ashland Paul Blazer.

Stocks finished with 19 points and eight rebounds for CovCath, which bounced back from a last-second 61-60 loss to St. Henry on Tuesday night. Starks added 15 points and a game-high 12 rebounds as the Colonels improved to 17-3.

Cole Villers scored a game-high 26 points to lead Ashland Paul Blazer, which dropped to 9-3. The Tomcats were 9-for-27 from 3-point range, with Villers draining four shots from beyond the arc.

Villers entered Friday averaging 20.6 points per game. Ethan Sellars added 15 points for Ashland Paul Blazer.

CovCath dominated the glass, finishing with a 36-20 advantage in rebounds. Mitchell Rylee scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Colonels, who converted 26 of their 32 free throws.

Stocks, a senior guard, finished 12-for-12 from the free-throw line.

Evan Ipsaro added 13 points and four rebounds for CovCath, which shot 50 percent from the field. The Colonels made just one 3-pointer in eight attempts but controlled the paint behind the play of Starks, Rylee and Stocks.

CovCath is ranked No. 3 in the latest Associated Press state poll. Ashland Paul Blazer — which won the 16th Region championship last season and finished 33-0 — also dropped an 84-75 decision at Highlands earlier this year. The Tomcats are ranked 12th in the AP poll.

CovCath hits the road Saturday to meet Madison Central at 4 p.m. The Colonels play host to 35th District rival Holmes on Tuesday night.

•In other Friday games, Highlands extended its winning streak to seven with an 86-54 triumph at Rowan County. The Bluebirds (16-4) have won 13 of their past 14 games and averaged more than 90 points per contest this week while picking up three victories.

•Dixie Heights also won its seven straight game with a 68-47 victory over Holmes. The Colonels are now 16-3 this season.

•Beechwood improved to 18-5 with a 66-53 win at Newport Central Catholic. Since dropping back-to-back decision to both CovCath and Gallatin County, the Tigers have won four straight games.