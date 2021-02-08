Clos scores 18 points, No. 4 Thomas More cruises to 64-54 win over No. 12 Shawnee State on Monday















NKyTribune staff

Taylor Clos scored 18 points to lead No. 4 Thomas More to a 64-54 win over No. 12 Shawnee State on Monday night in a battle of women’s basketball teams nationally ranked in the NAIA poll.

Clos, a Campbell County High School graduate, drained a trio of 3-pointers as Thomas More improved to 21-1 overall, 16-1 in the Mid-South Conference. Thomas More led by as many as 16 points in the fourth quarter and extended its winning streak to six.

Briana McNutt added 12 points for Thomas More, which defeated Shawnee State for the second time this season. On Dec. 23, the Saints pulled out a 72-67 overtime victory on the road against the Bears.

Zoie Barth scored 10 points and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds for Thomas More, which is 12-0 at home this season.

Abbie Kallner scored 14 points to lead Shawnee State, which dropped to 16-6 overall, 10-6 in the Mid-South Conference. The Bears shot just 29.4 percent from the field and committed 24 turnovers.

Summer Secrist scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds for Thomas More, which has now posted victories against six nationally ranked opponents this season. Kenzie Schwarber added seven points and four rebounds.

Thomas More is now 43-11 (.796 winning percentage) since transitioning from the NCAA Division III level to the NAIA last season. The Saints posted a 22-10 record in 2019-20.

Thomas More plays host to Bethel (Tenn.) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Connor Convocation Center.

WARRICK HONORED FOR SIXTH TIME: Northern Kentucky University’s Marques Warrick has earned his sixth Horizon League Freshman of the Week honor. The NKU rookie previously earned the award on Nov. 30, Dec. 7, Jan. 4, Jan. 11 and Jan. 25.

Warrick averaged 18.5 points, 4.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds in a pair of NKU victories last week at Milwaukee.

(Information compiled from Thomas More and staff reports)