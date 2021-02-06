City of Dayton seeking candidates to fill vacant seat on city council left by resignation of Tammy Cornett

The City of Dayton City Council is seeking to fill a vacancy created on City Council when City Council Member Tammy Cornett resigned from city council on Feb. 2.
Under Kentucky law, a city council has 30 days to fill any vacancy on its legislative body. If this vacancy is not filled by city council within this time period, the law requires Gov. Andy Beshear name a person to fill this vacancy.
Dayton City Council will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9, to discuss the process by which it will select the new city council member.
City Council is expected to vote on the selection of the new council member at its meeting scheduled for March 2.
Applicants must 18 years of age a resident of the City of Dayton for at least a year, and qualified voter. Candidates interested in this position should send an email with their contact information, a resume, and/or bio or background to Dayton City Council at info@daytonky.com.
