Brighton Center offers free volunteer income tax assistance on Saturdays through Aprll 10















Brighton Center will be offering “FREE Volunteer Income Tax Assistance” Saturdays only through April 10th 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 601 Washington Avenue in Newport.

Individuals and families receive the tools needed to gain financial control of their future.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) service is a partnership with the Internal Revenue Service, United Way of Greater Cincinnati, and Brighton Center which allows free income tax preparation in Newport, Florence, and Grant County during the tax return season.

Additionally, in the off-season free tax preparation is available by appointment only.

This valuable service helps residents claim Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) benefits and avoid costly commercial tax preparation fees.

It is estimated that 1 in 5 families are eligible for the EITC who do not receive it.

In 2020, Brighton Center served 615 households, generating over $880,000 in tax refunds and saving an estimated $250 per return or $153,000 in total filing fees for customers.

Schedule an Appointment: Due to the COVID 19 and following CDC’s guidelines, services will be offered Free Tax Preparation as a Drop Off Site by Appointment Only.

In Grant County services are provided through March 10 o Wednesdays 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 390 N. Main St.

In Florence services are provided at 8020 etrans Memoral Drive, though April 8 on Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Masks required.

Contact Davina Sullivan at dsullivan@brightoncenter.com or call 859.491.8303 Ext. 2217