Bowlins establish endowed scholarship at Gateway for nursing and energy technologies















Blevins and Linda Bowlin recently established a $50,000 endowment scholarship at Gateway Community & Technical College to help students enrolled in nursing or energy technologies with an emphasis on the Lineworker Training Program.

“My wife and I are passionate about giving opportunities to underserved students to help them achieve their educational and career goals in jobs that are in high-demand,” said Blevins Bowlin. “The establishment of this endowment scholarship is our way of showing confidence in, and support of, Gateway and the many individuals who provide education and mentorship to these students.”

Their generous donation will, overtime, qualify for a matching grant through the Kentucky Community and Technical College System Endowed Match Program. This program is eligible for endowed scholarships that focus on workforce development in high-need areas.

“This generous gift from Blevins and Linda will be a great benefit to our students,” said Dr. Fernando Figueroa, Gateway president. “Scholarships are crucial for many of our ‘tomorrow leaders’ who look to enter the workforce in high-demand fields. The Coronavirus pandemic has further demonstrated the demand for highly-skilled, essential workers, and Gateway graduates are filling those critical needs in many industries.”

The scholarship will be awarded to students who preferably are full time students with financial need who live in Northern Kentucky and have demonstrated the potential for achieving academic excellence.

Anyone interested in contributing to a Gateway scholarship – or establishing one – may contact Julie Althaver at 859-442-4122 or Julie.althaver@kctcs.edu. Donations are always accepted online here.

