Blue North’s Co.Starters partners with Owen County Chamber for virtual program starting March 11















Blue North has partnered with the Owen County Chamber of Commerce to bring CO.STARTERS back to Northern Kentucky in March. Launched nationally in 2013, the ten-week program helps local entrepreneurs further develop their ideas, critically examine their business models and determine next steps through real-time feedback from business leaders in the region.

CO.STARTERS presented by Blue North in partnership with Owen County is scheduled for March 11 – May 13.

Classes will be held virtually on Thursdays from 6-9 p.m.

Applications are available online to residents of Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati and due March 7. The program fee is $200 and there are a limited number of scholarships available for participants.

“Owen County Chamber of Commerce is pleased and excited to continue our partnership with CO.STARTERS and Blue North. Despite a pandemic, 2020’s cohort was a wonderful success,” says Jenni Duncan, executive director of the Owen County Chamber of Commerce. ”We can’t wait to begin with the March cohort and meet a new group of enthusiastic entrepreneurs. Our community is built on small business and embraces this opportunity to help a small business launch.”

The CO.STARTERS program has served nearly 3,000 small business owners and entrepreneurs around the world, building a community of peers, coaches and business services. Last year, Blue North’s inaugural cohort graduated six small businesses from the program.

“Starting a business can be overwhelming and COVID-19 presents a new set of challenges and opportunities for entrepreneurs,” says Brit Fitzpatrick, Blue North executive director. “In just 10 weeks, this program allows participants to not only create a framework to move an idea into a business but also build confidence and knowledge by melding non-traditional business support models with high-growth start-up methods.”

Session topics include goal setting, knowing your customer, marketing, accounting, team building and more. To learn more click here.