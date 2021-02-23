Bircus Brewing, Master Provisions team up for fundraiser this afternoon — doors open at 4 p.m.















Bircus Brewing Co., Circus Mojo and Master Provisions are teaming up to raise funds and awareness for local outreach this afternoon with a live and socially distant circus performance and workshop for attendees. The event was postponed from last week.



Tickets are ten dollars for adults and five dollars for children and include the show, workshop, live music and authentic jambalaya for the adults.

The doors open at 4 p.m. and from 4-6, one dollar from each drink sold will be donated to Master Provisions as well as over half of the ticket revenue.

Wood fired pizza will also be available for purchase.

“Community outreach is a vital part of the culture of Circus Mojo and Bircus Brewing Co., said Paul Miller, Chief Goof-Officer of Bircus Brewing Co. & Circus Mojo, “Partnering with a group that serves the Ludlow community is a natural fit.”

Since 2016, Master Provisions has provided over 800,000 pounds of food to Ludlow neighbors and has had a great impact on many neighborhoods in Northern Kentucky and beyond.

Tickets are available on bircus.com or click here for tickets.