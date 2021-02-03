Beshear reports 2,443 new COVID cases, 32 deaths, decreasing positivity rates; more vaccine coming















Gov. Andy Beshear announced the federal COVID-19 team will increase Kentucky’s vaccine supply by an additional 5%. In total, the state’s supply will increase by 22% the week of Feb. 8 compared with the week of Jan. 25.

He reported 2,443 new COVID cases and 32 deaths. Boone County reported 144 cases, Kenton 132 and Campbell 78.

The Governor also noted Tuesday was the fifth day in a row that the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate has stayed under 9%.

“Here in Kentucky and across the county we are seeing case numbers declining and we want to continue to see that trend,” said Gov. Beshear. “Unfortunately, we also continue to see far more deaths than we’d like to. There are 13 individuals in this report who were only in their 50s and 60s when they passed away from this virus.

“But there is really good news today, too,” said Gov. Beshear. “The president announced that his administration is increasing our supply another 5%. Again, our challenge is supply, supply, supply. Remember, we will get a vaccine to everybody, it’s just going to take some time.”

Case Information Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 2,443

New deaths today: 32

Positivity rate: 8.83%

Total deaths: 3,812

Currently hospitalized: 1,335

Currently in ICU: 373

Currently on ventilator: 172

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Boone, Fayette, Kenton and Madison. Each of these counties reported 80 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 349.