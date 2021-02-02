Beshear reports 1,623 cases, 35 deaths; getting vaccines to everyone; renews mask mandate















Gov. Andy Beshear and other state officials updated Kentuckians on the state’s vaccine rollout and announced the state’s third straight week of declining cases and its fourth day in a row with a positivity rate below 9%.

He reported 1,623 cases and 35 deaths. Kenton COunty reported 58 cases, Boone 49 and Campbell 28.

“Remember, we are vaccinating people faster than we get doses from the federal government, and if you’re having a hard time signing up, it’s because there just aren’t enough doses. But we are working hard and everybody is going to get their turn,” said Gov. Beshear.

For the past four weeks, Kentucky has administered more initial doses than it received from the federal government. The Governor reminded Kentuckians that the state can vaccinate up to 250,000 people per week: the only limiting factor for vaccine distribution is supply.

Transportation Secretary and Vaccine Distribution Project Director Jim Gray updated Kentuckians on the commonwealth’s vaccine progress and the Lexington regional vaccination site at Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena, which the state will open tomorrow in partnership with Kroger.

“The goal is that no one will have to drive more than one county away to get a vaccine. We’re not there yet, but that is the goal,” Secretary Gray. “At the Kentucky Horse Park site, set up is underway as we speak today. I’m very optimistic about where things are. Each site is part of a strategic approach to getting these important vaccines into the arms of all Kentuckians who want them.”

In total, 422,500 initial vaccine doses have been sent to Kentucky and 362,271 have been administered: 341,575 initial doses have been sent to the state’s distribution program and 305,757 have been administered through that program; 80,925 initial doses have been sent to Kentucky through the federal long-term care vaccination program that contracts with CVS and Walgreens and 56,514 have been administered through that program.

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 1,623

New deaths today: 35

Positivity rate: 8.85%

Total deaths: 3,780

Currently hospitalized: 1,314

Currently in ICU: 337

Currently on ventilator: 178

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Madison, Daviess, Kenton and Warren. Each of these counties reported 50 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 284.

Extending access to identity credentials

Andy Beshear announced an extension of a special program that grants Kentuckians access to renew or replace a driving or identity credential through their Circuit Court Clerk’s preferred mail-in or drop method. The order applies to Kentucky driver’s licenses, permits and state-issued identification cards that expired or will expire by June 30, 2021. Applicants who require driver testing performed by Kentucky State Police must successfully complete that step before renewing a credential.

Renewing mask order

The Governor also renewed his executive order requiring face coverings in many situations for another 30 days.

Col. Charles Young Posthumous Promotion

With Kentuckians commemorating Black History Month, Gov. Andy Beshear sent a letter to President Joseph Biden encouraging him to posthumously promote Col. Charles Young to the honorary rank of Major General in the U.S. Army.

“I truly believe his service to our country was invaluable, and but for the racism of his time, Col. Young would have been properly promoted to the rank of General, he would have been the first Black American to do so, and we would have had the pride of that individual coming from our great state of Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear.