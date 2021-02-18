Beshear reports 1,017 cases, 18 deaths — says ‘remain vigilant’ so close to the finish line















Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky continues to hold its progress against COVID-19, but it is too early to relax precautions.

“We have made incredible strides against this evil virus, but we can’t let up yet,” said Gov. Beshear. “Even Kentuckians who have been vaccinated should continue to mask up, social distance and keep any gatherings small. Team Kentucky, we are so close to getting through this together, but we must remain vigilant and run through the finish line to slow the spread and save as many lives as possible.”

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 1,017

New deaths today: 18

Positivity rate: 6.99%

Total deaths: 4,336

Currently hospitalized: 934

Currently in ICU: 259

Currently on ventilator: 128

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton and Boone. Each county reported at least 40 new cases.

Kenton County reported 54 cases, Boone 44, and Campbell 30.

Winter Storm Update

Beshear, Transportation Secretary Jim Gray and Kentucky Division of Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett updated Kentuckians on road conditions, power outages and alternate heat source safety as the state faces its third winter storm in eight days, expected to start this evening.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Governor visited the warming center at the Boyd County Community Center in Catlettsburg to meet with local officials on emergency response efforts and to support residents impacted by severe winter weather.

The Governor said the State Emergency Operations Center is currently activated at Level 3, supporting the power outage response and the winter storm recovery. As of Wednesday morning, 44 counties and 24 cities have declared states of emergency.

The Governor said tomorrow, regional vaccination centers will stay open. If it’s too difficult or dangerous for Kentuckians to reach their appointments, Gov. Beshear encouraged them to reschedule using the link in their appointment confirmation email.



For snow and ice updates and resources, visit snowky.ky.gov. For updates on roadway conditions, visit goky.ky.gov.

If Kentuckians lose power, they should call their utility company.

Never use a generator inside your home or garage, even if doors and windows are open. Only use generators outside, more than 20 feet away from your home, doors, and windows. Never use an outdoor grill, a gas stovetop or oven to heat your home.