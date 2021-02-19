Behringer-Crawford Museum kicks off baseball season Saturday with Negro League exhibit















After a short winter break for housecleaning and reorganization, Behringer-Crawford Museum welcomes guests back at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 20 for a new year of engaging displays and activities, highlighted by an exhibit dedicated to Negro League baseball.

The exhibit, in celebration of Black History Month, includes photographs, programs, panorama, artifacts and autographs of more than 60 Negro League players. It illustrates the historical significance of African Americans’ contribution to major league baseball and their interaction with Cuban and Latin American leagues.

The museum was originally scheduled to reopen today, but due to the freezing temperatures and poor driving conditions, it was decided to delay until Saturday for the safety of visitors and staff.

In addition to the baseball exhibit, intricately constructed Lego creations, introduced during the holidays, will be expanded throughout the museum, thanks to the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Lego User’s Group (OKILUG). Plans are also underway for an expanded exhibit of paintings by Harlan Hubbard, along with two documentaries about the Northern Kentucky artist, painter and author.

Behringer-Crawford also is active in the community, with additional NKY historical artifacts on display at the Kenton County Government Center and the upcoming opening of a BCM exhibit at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

For those who aren’t quite ready to go out yet, BCM offers virtual experiences, including the weekly NKY History Hour featuring local authors, historians and archaeologists on Wednesday evenings, and Curator’s Chats – engaging short snippets of fun facts and history. Chippie’s Sensational Science Labs and Tot Tuesdays! feature monthly online fun and education for youngsters. BCM is also looking ahead to warmer weather, with plans underway for Music@BCM, its summer concert series, and new activities at NaturePlay@BCM, its ecology-friendly outdoor play space.

Behringer-Crawford Museum is located in Covington’s Devou Park, 1600 Montague Rd. in Covington. Hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.; Sunday: 1-3:30 p.m. Closed Mondays and national holidays. Admission is free for BCM members, $9 for adults, $8 for seniors 60+, $5 for children ages 3-17 and free for children two and under. Wednesdays are Grandparents Days: one grandchild admitted free with each paying grandparent.

Masks are required for all visitors and staff and social distancing is enforced. Hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the museum.

For more information about BCM, call 859-491-4003, email info@bcmuseum.org or visit www.bcmuseum.org.

Behringer-Crawford Museum