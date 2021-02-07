Beechwood award-winning quarterback Cameron Hergott to continue football career at Akron















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Beechwood quarterback Cameron Hergott announced Sunday that he has made a commitment with the University of Akron, an NCAA Division I program that competes in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Hergott, who was named Kentucky Mr. Football by the state coaches association for the 2020 season, announced his college commitment on Twitter. Last Tuesday, he tweeted that Akron was recruiting him as a preferred walk-on.

Beechwood won its first Class 2A state championship last season with Hergott running the offense. A dual-threat quarterback, he passed for 2,467 yards and 26 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,078 yards and 15 touchdowns during his team’s 10-2 campaign.

The Tigers finished the season with eight consecutive wins, including a 24-23 overtime victory against top-ranked Lexington Christian in the Class 2A state championship game. Hergott passed for 154 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the title game. He also gained 97 yards on the ground.

According to his Twitter account, Hergott received scholarship offers from several Division I college teams in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision, including Morehead State, Dayton, Butler and Bryant University in New Jersey. He was also being recruited by Youngstown State, a Football Bowl Division member, as a preferred walk-on.

Last season, Akron played a reduced schedule due to the pandemic and finished with a 1-5 record playing only Mid-American Conference opponents. The team’s starting quarterback was Zach Gibson, a redshirt freshman who threw for 784 yards and four touchdowns.