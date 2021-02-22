BCM’s History Hour: A conversation about Covington’s Cathedral Basilica on February 24















A stone facade which mirrors Paris’ Notre Dame,

Italian mosaics containing at least 70,000 pieces.

Murals by famous realist artist Frank Duveneck.

What is said to be the largest handmade church stained-glass window in the world.



Visitors to Northern Kentucky — and even many locals — are surprised and awed by the magnificent appointments of St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption on Covington’s Madison Avenue.

During the next virtual NKY History Hour at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24, Stephen Enzweiler, historian and head docent at the cathedral, will present a unique historical perspective of this majestic structure, explaining its inspiring origins, its stunning art and gothic architecture. Along the way, he answers the most-asked question posed by cathedral pilgrims, visitors and tourists: Why is there a medieval French gothic cathedral in the middle of Covington, Kentucky?



To register and participate in the free virtual presentation, presented by Behringer-Crawford Museum,

Information on how to connect to the Zoom session will be sent after registration. The event is also streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page.

Enzweiler is a writer and author of many articles and stories about the cathedral and is an expert on gothic architecture and the gothic and religious art revival movements of the 19th century. His work has appeared in such publications as the Kentucky Enquirer, Northern Kentucky Tribune, Catholic Digest and more. He has been featured in film and video projects about the cathedral, including the film series “The Chair” by DeSales Media, for KET-TV, WCPO and WKRC.



He is a graduate of Xavier University where he received his degree in journalism in 1979. He currently writes for the Northern Kentucky Tribune’s “Our Rich History” series and is working on a history of the cathedral.

Hosted by Shane Noem and Tara Johnson-Noem, vice president of the BCM Board of Trustees, NKY History Hour is a weekly offering of Behringer-Crawford Museum focused on Northern Kentucky history, featuring local authors, historians and archaeologists.


