Angie Mulberry promoted to NKY Tri-Ed Director of Business Retention, supporting existing businesses















The Northern Kentucky Tri-County Economic Development Corporation (Tri-ED) has promoted Angie Mulberry to Director, Business Retention. Angie leads Tri-ED’s services for existing companies in Northern Kentucky by providing the support, business resources, data, workforce and incentives information they need to succeed. She’s also responsible for outreach to communities in Boone, Campbell and Kenton Counties and partners with them in meeting with companies to find ways to foster their growth.

“Angie’s role is critical to supporting the progress and success of our primary industry companies by providing them with professional services, data and connections,” said Kimberly Rossetti, Vice President of Economic Development. “Tri-ED is here to help our major businesses and we have a talented staff that can help minimize the risk businesses face by providing data, research and services to propel expansion and investment.”

“We want companies who are located in Northern Kentucky to know that our business retention program is a resource available to help support their business needs,” shared Angie. “I appreciate the opportunity to lead our outreach to companies in the region and really enjoy learning about all the great businesses we have here.”

The majority of new jobs and capital investment in Northern Kentucky comes from the existing industry base. Through the 173 business retention meetings that Angie held in cooperation with communities and companies, Tri-ED identified expansion opportunities at 20 companies. In 2020, 74% of Tri-ED’s economic development projects were from a diverse group of companies in the region.

“Over the years, Mazak has thrived in the Northern Kentucky business community. 2020 marked another year that Mazak is grateful to partners, Tri-ED and the NKY Chamber, for their ongoing support to provide programs that contribute to and help sustain our place in the community,” said Dan Janka, President, Mazak Corporation.

A long-term investor in Northern Kentucky, Mazak is a leader in the design and manufacture of productive machine tool solutions. In 2020, Mazak invested $15 million to expand its Spindle Rebuild Department on its manufacturing campus in Florence.

Tri-ED’s business retention program provides businesses a single point of contact for a wide range of assistance opportunities for expansion and immediate operations, for identifying potential tax incentives and workforce grants, for recruiting workforce, and for making connections with regional partners.

In October 2019, Angie was named Manager, Business Retention & Expansion. She joined Tri-ED in January 2019 as Project Manager. Angie graduated from Northern Kentucky University with a bachelor’s degree in Communications and a minor in Economics.

The full Northern Kentucky Tri-ED 2020 Annual Report is available for download here.

