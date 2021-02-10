Allegiant to offer new nonstop route to Key West starting in June, one-way fares as low as $59















Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) announce a new nonstop route to Key West, Fla. via Key West International Airport (EYW) from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) beginning June 9, 2021. To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $59.

“Key West is one of the most scenic, inviting outdoor destinations in Florida and we’re excited to provide Cincinnati residents with low-cost flights to get them there,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant senior vice president of revenue.

The new route via Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

“This low-cost direct flight to Key West is the only one in our region,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG.

“Key West’s tagline is ‘Close to Perfect, Far from Normal’ and we’ve been living in far from normal times. I hope travelers will take advantage of this flight to such a unique and fun destination as well as Allegiant’s 20 other destinations from CVG. We are grateful for our partnership with Allegiant.”

Allegiant offers a unique option to Cincinnati-area travelers with low base airfare and savings on rental cars and hotels. Travelers can book their entire vacation with Allegiant for less.

Seats and dates for the special fare are limited and fares are not available on all flights.

For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.