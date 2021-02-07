30th Annual Mardi Gras for Homeless Children going virtual — order your party kit here, auction now live















The Northern Kentucky Restaurant Association (NKRA), will host its 30th Annual Mardi Gras for Homeless Children event.

You are invited to celebrate at home with friends and family while supporting three local agencies serving homeless children and families. The 30th Annual Mardi Gras for Homeless Children will take place as a Virtual Live event on Fat Tuesday February 16 from 6-9 p.m.

Mardi Gras for Homeless Children was created by NKRA in 1992 in response to the death of three local homeless children in an abandoned garage fire. The annual event continues to raise money and increase awareness regarding the challenges faced by homeless children in our community.

The event’s proceeds benefit three local shelters: Bethany House Services, Cincinnati; Brighton Center’s Homeward Bound Shelter, Covington; and Welcome House of Northern Kentucky,. This Virtual Live Event will be a one of a kind, fun-filled evening with live entertainment, a fabulous silent auction, and cameos from the 2020 Royal Court including: Giovani Bernard as the Grant Marshal, Scott Sloan as the King, and Master of Ceremony, Sheila Gray as the Queen, Bob Herzog as the Jester, and Tiffany Potter as the Emcee.

Those interested in registering for the silent auction can sign up here. Sponsorships and “Party at Home” Kits are also available for purchase here.

These Kits will be available for pick-up or delivery prior to the event. All Kits must be purchased by Sunday February 14 at 3 p.m.

Each Party at Home Kit includes the following items, and allows you to create an at-home Mardi Gras experience, while tuning into the Virtual Live event:

Beads, masks, party supplies

Supplies to make a Hurricane drink

Coupon to a participating Mardi Gras Restaurant

Bottle of Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Your support of this event makes it possible for these shelters to provide a safe, supportive environment to children in their most vulnerable times.

Your contribution allows children to have a safe place to sleep, a healthy meal, access to supportive services, and caring adults who can provide much needed hope on what can be the darkest day for children. When you support Mardi Gras for Homeless Children, you invest in the future of our community.

In 2020, the three benefiting agencies of Mardi Gras for Homeless Children – Bethany House Services, Brighton Center’s Homeward Bound Shelter, and Welcome House of Northern Kentucky served a combined 106,000 meals to children and families experiencing homelessness.