Kentucky Book Festival offering a School Days Program to bring authors, free book to students















As part of the Kentucky Humanities’ Kentucky Book Festival, the School Days Program brings authors to schools across Kentucky to meet students in an exciting, interactive learning experience.

Each student receives a signed book from the author to add to their reading collections at home.

Virtual School Days visits for first and second grade students with authors Jessica Young, Shawn Pryor, or Amanda Driscoll are available from March-May 2021.

Authors will present for 45 minutes to one hour, including Q&A with students. A school representative must act as liaison to organize the virtual call for the students — up to 150 per school — and accept shipments of books.

Priority will be given to schools with a free/reduced lunch rate of 60% or more. Schools awarded incur no charges for these visits.

Learn more and apply click here.

The Elsa Heisel Sule Foundation, Kosair Charities’ Face It® Movement, and Thomas H. Appleton Jr., sponsor this program.