Two Northern Kentucky students among those honored by the Martin Luther King State Commission















Two Northern Kentucky students have been honored with awards by the Martin Luther King State Commission

Winners of the 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. Awards included Leadership Awards to Edward Earl Taylor of Campbellsville and youth recipient Ricky Edwards of Louisville, and awards for art, essays, and poetry to students.

Winners were announced via video on the annual holiday celebrating Dr. King’s life and legacy.

Student awards encourage youth to express themselves creatively through essays, visual art and poetry. These Northern Kentucky students were among winners who received a certificate signed by the Governor.

Student Poetry Contest, Middle School

First place Mirabel Tsetse, 6th grade, Campbell County Middle School

Her poem:

If They Were Here

Rosa Parks, MLK

I know if they were alive today,

They would stand up against these cruel acts

And protest these horrible attacks

On the African-American community,

So that FINALLY, there will be unity.

If they were here,

Our world would be a better place.

For anyone of any race.

Hispanic, Asian, Indian, Blacks.

Maybe for once we can all relax!

To Enjoy this beautiful world, That god has given

Despite your Religion

We can all live in Harmony and peace

Surely in that moment discrimination will cease

They would inspire our nation

They would help our current situation.

Strong, brave leaders are what we need

They are the foundation,

Of a fair and equal community indeed

He would be just would we need,

Martin Luther King

Middle school Art

First place Donyale Artis , 8th grade, Holmes Middle School

The winning art work:

The commission is administratively attached to the Kentucky Heritage Council/State Historic Preservation Office, awards co-sponsor along with the Kentucky Historical Society. The video was introduced by acting commission chair Kevin Russell of Radcliff with an invocation by member Wanda Washington of Campbellsville, followed by a greeting from Gov. Andy Beshear.



“I am so honored to be joining you virtually today for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. awards recognizing community leaders for their service and dedication to building a more just, equal, and a better world for all. In my opinion this recognition is one of the highest honors one can receive as it carries the name of one of our greatest leaders and activists,” said Gov. Beshear. “You are doing the groundwork to make real, impactful change… building on the progress Dr. King made in helping to create a better world for all our people.”



An Army veteran, Taylor was recognized for dedicating his life to living by Dr. King’s principles as a community leader. He is an associate member of the Taylor County Civic League involved in the group’s annual MLK celebrations and meal distribution for families in need . He is vice president of the Historic Durham School Reunion Committee, supports the local H.O.P.E. Project that provides housing and other services for those in need, mentors and instructs minority youth in basketball and golf, and is an active member at First Baptist Church of Campbellsville, where he directs the men’s choir.



Edwards was recognized for starting Project Crescendo and inspiring change in the Louisville community. Project Crescendo pairs underprivileged middle school students who are interested in music lessons with high school students who are distinguished in music performance. He and Taylor received commemorative plaques from the commission.

The video ceremony is available at this link, and for photos of award winners and images of student submissions, click here.