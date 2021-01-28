Tommy Guidugli Jr. sworn in as mayor of Newport, pledges to continue ‘positive, prosperous direction’















Pledging to continue the prosperity Newport has enjoyed over the last decade, Tommy Guidugli Jr. was sworn in as the city’s mayor, filling the office held for 12 years by Jerry Peluso.

Peluso, who was term-limited as mayor, was elected to the Newport City Commission in November and was also sworn in Monday along with fellow city commissioners Beth Fennell, Frank Peluso Sr. and Ken Rechtin. All three were reelected last year. Commissioner Peluso was also elected vice mayor Monday by his colleagues.

The swearing in ceremony was performed virtually by Campbell Circuit Judge Dan Zalla.

“I am incredibly honored yet humble to serve as mayor of Newport,” said Mayor Guidugli, a former city commissioner whose father, Tom Guidugli Sr., had also served as mayor. “I stand on the shoulders of those before me, including you, Mayor Peluso, who led our city in a positive, prosperous direction.

“I pledge to continue our progress,” he said. “While I am excited to continue that progress, I am fully aware that challenges lie ahead. Creating a Newport for everyone is important to me. After all, I was born in Newport, Heather and I are raising Gia and Louie in Newport. This is home; always has been, always will be.”

During three terms as mayor, Commissioner Peluso led his hometown during a tremendous era of prosperity and growth for Newport, with hundreds of millions of dollars of new development coming to the city, along with new residents, businesses, attractions and investment.

“It’s been an honor and privilege to serve as mayor for the past 12 years for the great city of Newport,” Commissioner Peluso said. “We have experienced a tremendous amount of change and development during this period. I am very proud to have been a part of that success.

“It is an honor,” he said, “to pass the city gavel to our next mayor, Tom Guidugli Jr.”

Through an effort led by Newport Community Liaison Bev Holiday and supported by city employees, Commissioner Peluso was presented with a ceremonial gavel and sounding block that was engraved with words in appreciation of his leadership and service.

Mayor Guidugli showed off a transparent gavel that he intends to use during city commission meetings.

“This gavel is transparent, and this is the type of government that we have been intentionally practicing in Newport,” he said. “I look forward to serving with all of you to continue that transparency and the use of this gavel.”

