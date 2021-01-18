Thomas More women extend winning streak to 15, remain perfect; IUPUI sweeps weekend series at NKU















NKyTribune staff

Courtney Hurst scored 22 points as the Thomas More women’s basketball team remained unbeaten (15-0) with a 100-42 win at Bethel (Tenn.) on Saturday.

Zoie Barth and Briana McNutt both added 15 points for Thomas More, which built a 52-12 halftime lead. Hurst buried five 3-pointers, while McNutt added four triples in five attempts.

Thomas More finished 16-for-30 from 3-point range and shot 53.2 percent from the field. The Saints, who are ranked No. 4 nationally in the NAIA poll, held Bethel to 25.9 percent shooting from the field.

Taylor Clos scored 13 points for Thomas More. Barth collected four steals and dished out six assists, while McNutt grabbed a team-leading 10 rebounds.

Thomas More is 10-0 in the Mid-South Conference. Bethel dropped to 9-8 overall 4-6 in the Mid-South Conference.

IUPUI SWEEPS NKU: Marcus Burk scored 23 points and collected six steals as IUPUI posted a 65-63 win at Northern Kentucky on Saturday night. The Jaguars — who also defeated NKU on Friday night — improved to 3-4 overall, 2-4 in the Horizon league.

NKU held a 61-60 lead with 4:18 remaining in the game, but the Norse went scoreless the next four minutes. Marques Warrick’s jumper cut IUPUI’s lead to 65-63 with just seven seconds left on the clock, and his final attempt from beyond the arc was off target at the buzzer.

Trevon Faulkner led NKU (5-8 overall, 3-5 Horizon League) with 16 points. The Norse will play at Robert Morris on Friday at 7 p.m.

(Information compiled from NKU Athletics Communications, Thomas More and staff reports)