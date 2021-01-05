Thomas More University is subject of Behringer-Crawford’s NKY History Hour with Dave Schroeder















Thomas More University has undergone numerous transformations since its founding a century ago. Begun as a teachers’ college for women by the Sisters of St. Benedict in 1921, Northern Kentucky’s first institution of higher education has expanded its curriculum, gone co-educational, moved to Covington and then Crestview Hills and gained a national reputation.

Join Dave Schroeder, executive director of the Kenton County Public Library, to learn more about the history of Thomas More and the women and men who brought it into existence during Behringer-Crawford Museum’s NKY History Hour Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Schroeder, a native of Ludlow, was named executive director of the Kenton County library in 2007. He previously was archivist for Thomas More College and the Diocese of Covington from 1996 to 2000, returning to KCPL in 2000 as the Kentucky history librarian. He serves as president of the Board of the Friends of the Kentucky Public Archives and is a past member of the Kentucky Archives and Records Commission (2007-2018).

Schroeder is the past chair of the Kentucky Public Library Association and past president of the Kentucky Library Association and chair of the Kentucky Public Library Association Advocacy Committee. He is also a member of the American Library Association Advocacy Committee (COLA). He is the author of Life Along the Ohio: A Sesquicentennial History of Ludlow, co-editor of Gateway City: Covington, Kentucky, 1815-2015 and co-author of Lost Northern Kentucky.

Hosted by Shane Noem and Tara Johnson-Noem, Vice President of the BCM Board of Trustees, NKY History Hour is a weekly offering of Behringer-Crawford Museum focused on Northern Kentucky history, featuring local authors, historians and archaeologists.

To register and participate, click here.

Information on how to connect to the sessions will be sent after registration.

NKY History Hour presentations are currently free to the public but may become a BCM members-only benefit in the future. To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM here.

