Thomas Clark Foundation offering free workshop for teachers on Black history and culture















The Thomas D. Clark Foundation will offer teachers a professional development workshop on Black history and culture via Zoom from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 18.

While it’s especially relevant for history and social studies, the workshop is for teachers of all grade levels and subjects.

The free workshop also is open to education majors at Kentucky colleges and universities. Participants will get a letter from the Clark Foundation that can be signed and forwarded to their school districts for potential professional development credit.

The event will be broadcast live from the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville and the Southgate Street School in Newport.

Online registration for the Black history and culture workshop is open.

The agenda will include:

• A student panel;

• A presentation on resources and how to use them;

• A presentation on inquiry-based pedagogy;

• Introduction to a new video teaching resource for classrooms; and

• Presentation of a new performance piece by Berea College students.

Kentucky Teacher