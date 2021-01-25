Third impeachment petition filed, this one against AG Daniel Cameron for handling of Breonna Taylor case















Staff report

A petition has been filed with the state legislature asking for the impeachment of Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron for his handling of the investigation into the shooting of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police.

The petition was filed by three grand jurors who heard the case. The allegations include breach of trust and failure to comply with his duties. It was filed by the jurors’ attorney Kevin Glogower. The three grand jurors have said they wanted to explore criminal charges but were denied. Cameron said in a new conference that the grand jury had agreed that the officers were justified in firing the shots that killed Taylor.

The petition follows on the heels of one to impeach Gov. Andy Beshear for executive actions he took in response to the coronavirus pandemic. That matter has been assigned to a House commmittee for review, an action required by law. The Supreme Court has upheld Beshear’s actions.

Kentucky law requires that impeachment petitions be referred to a House Committee. The law does not require action. Under the law, the House has sole power of impeachment and Senate holds a trial which requires a two-thirds vote of senators present.

Another impeachment petition seeks the ouster of Republican state Rep. Robert Goforth for an incident related to the strangling of a woman. He has been indicted, pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.