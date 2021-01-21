The Carnegie adds Little Free Library in front of Eva G. Farris Education Center, offer free access to books















The Carnegie has added a Little Free Library to its grounds in front of The Carnegie’s Eva G. Farris Education Center. Offering free access to books, the Little Library is open to the public under the “take a book, leave a book” model.

In partnership with the Kenton County Public Library, the initial book collection for the libraries was funded by a $1,000 grant from Save the Children, an international humanitarian organization whose work in the US focuses on early childhood literacy.

Current plans are to re-stock the book collections monthly, using books provided by the Friends of the Kenton County Public Library and other community members.