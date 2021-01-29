Take precautions: Two Kenton County residents have more contagious UK variant strain of COVID















Two Kenton County residents have been identified as having the B.1.1.7 strain of COVID-19, a variant also now as the United Kingdom variant. The UK variant is a mutation of the virus.The Kentucky Department for Public Health has notified the Northern Kentucky Department of Public Health of this threat.

NKY Health has already completed the disease investigations and contract tracing on the positive cases. The individuals who are positive were interviewed to gather information on symptoms, close contacts and exposure. Those individuals were required to isolate/quarantine and those considered in close contact to the cases were notified to quarantine, monitor for symptoms and get tested if feeling ill.

The UK variant was first detected in the UK and has since been detected in 293 cases in 24 states in the U.S. The CDC as well as health departments have been monitoring the emergence of the strains, including proactivity testing positive COVID specimens for them.

“This particular strain of the virus is more contagious — it’s easier to catch than other strains we have seen thus far in Northern Kentucky,” said Dr. Lynne Saddler, District Director of Health fo NKY Health Department.

“Now more than ever, we all must absolutely be vigilant in using the preventive measures that we know are affective — wearing face masks, social distancing, avoiding gatherings, handwashing and not going to work, school or events if you are feeling ill.

“These actions will help protect you and those around you. Getting vaccinated when you are eligible will provide an additional level of protection.”

Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccine are effective against this variant.

For more information on what to do it you are positive or a close contact of a positive case, where to get tested, who qualifies for vaccination at this time and ways to avoid the virus, click here.