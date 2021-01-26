Sun Country, low-cost airline, to provide new nonstop service from CVG to Minneapolis starting in May















The newest airline to serve Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) is Sun Country Airlines with nonstop service between Cincinnati (CVG) and Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) beginning May 14, 2021. The service will operate twice a week on Fridays and Sundays. One-way fares are as low as $39 and can be found here.

“We’re excited to bring our commitment to great customer service and affordability to Cincinnati,” said Jude Bricker, chief executive officer, Sun Country Airlines. “We have no doubt that CVG passengers will enjoy our Midwest hospitality, comfortable amenities such as free streaming in-flight entertainment and reclining seats, all at ultra-low fares.”

Sun Country Airlines is a low-cost airline offering an aircraft configuration of 186 seats with two seat options with different amenities. The airline offers an onboard experience for all guests that includes free in-flight entertainment, as well as in-seat power at every seat on most aircraft. Travelers can also expect a complimentary soft drink service on future flights.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Sun Country as the newest airline to serve CVG,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “Sun Country’s low-cost, nonstop service to Minneapolis paired with its cargo partnership with Amazon offers strong alignment with CVG and will benefit both the local traveler and our regional economy.”

Minneapolis/St. Paul is a river city with fun things to do like the Mall of America, visit Prince’s home at Paisley Park, Walker Art Center, museums, and outdoor activities. Sun Country is the 12th airline/tour operator at CVG Airport.

