State reports 1,990 COVID cases, 40 deaths, positivity 11.64%; state capitol grounds still closed















By Mark Maynard

Kentucky Today

Just 1,998 coronavirus cases and 40 deaths were reported by health officials in Kentucky on Monday.

Kentucky’s death toll from the virus to 3,167 since the pandemic began in March.

A release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office showed 1,998 COVID-19 cases were confirmed. Kentucky’s positivity rate, which has been around 12% for much of the past week, was reported Monday at 11.64%.

Hospitals have 1,587 patients in their care with 397 people in intensive care units and 208 on ventilators, according to the release.

Kentucky’s vaccination rate is on the rise with 83,212 residents given the vaccine in the past seven days, A total of 213,567 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed in the Commonwealth so far, the release said.

Beshear will return to an in-person briefing today at 4 p.m. after taking a three-day break culminating with Monday’s Martin Luther King holiday.

The State Capitol has also been closed throughout the weekend in a precaution in advance of Wednesday’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.