State adds 2,362 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths; positivity is 11.49%; all but one county is red















By Mark Maynard

Kentucky Today

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,362 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths Sunday.

Boone County reported 131 cases, Kenton County 119 and Campbell 54.

The Commonwealth also had 34 more coronavirus-related deaths and has now seen 3,127 total deaths during the pandemic and 326,675 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Kentucky’s positivity rate increased slightly to 11.49%.

There were 1,602 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday, including 410 in intensive care units and 212 on ventilators.

Kentucky has already administered more than 190,000 vaccines, or 4.4% of the commonwealth, and will begin a bigger plan for educators, first responders and those age 70 or older in most counties this week.