Stacey Thornberry opens Homewatch CareGivers in NKY, serving families who need elder care at home

If there’s one thing that COVID-19 has shown, it’s the need for high quality, reliable and accountable professional caregivers. That’s why Stacey Thornberry has opened the area’s first Homewatch CareGivers.

“I kept hearing stories from families about their loved ones not being properly cared for,” says Thornberry. “Caregivers would be late or not show up, leaving families to scramble as to who would take mom to the doctor or make sure parents were taking their medication. These were distressing stories. I remembered back to 2000-2002 when I cared for my own grandparents. Then I went on to teach SilverSneakers classes. I realized that I have a passionate heart for senior adults.”

That’s when Stacey discovered Homewatch CareGivers. It offers a new paradigm for caregiving. All potential employees take a personality test that reveals necessary traits such as dedication and reliability. It also serves as a vehicle for matching patients with a compatible caregiver. Applicants are also drug screened, endure a comprehensive background check and tested for personal security standards.

“What mostly drew me to Homewatch CareGivers is the rigorous training and accountability expected from the staff,” Stacey explains. “We pay our caregivers more because they take hours of training prior to being sent into the field, and receive additional training courses throughout the year. We use Homewatch University to provide continuing education.”

A specially designed app enables caregivers to clock in and acknowledge throughout their shift the status of the person under their care. The input becomes a documented journal of the care received and helps alert families and physicians about changes in behavior, eating and other signs that can ultimately enhance the care and well-being of the patient.

Stacey says that this new way of training and accountability is thriving in other markets throughout the U.S.

This is Homewatch CareGiver’s entrance into the Northern Kentucky market with the plan to eventually move across the Ohio River into the Buckeye State.

Like other caregiving services, Homewatch offers various levels of care. Non-medical care provides companionship, especially important during the isolation experienced during the pandemic, and help with light housekeeping and errands. They seek ways to prevent falls or injuries. The second tier is personal care assistance. This can include ensuring that medications are sorted and taken on time, and helping with bathing and dressing. Complex personal care specialists know how to deliver services that require advanced medical knowledge such as using a Hoyer lift to get immobile patients to the bathroom and in and out of bed.

Approximately 80% of clients requiring care are senior adults while 20% are children with severe illness or disabilities.

Her 17 years in human resources within the hospitality industry and another decade as a childcare administrator have armed Stacey with the administrative tools required to run complex organizations and hire exemplary staff. She now has advanced degreed personnel overseeing client services and quality assurance.

“Everyone wants to use their passion to reach their potential,” says Stacey. “For me, it is serving 11 zip codes within 10 Northern Kentucky counties with a new way to ensure the safety of people who want to remain in their homes but need some help to get by.

Homewatch CareGivers of Northern Kentucky is located at 71 Cavalier Blvd. in Florence and can be reached at (859) 372-1200 or www.hwcg.com/NorthernKentucky