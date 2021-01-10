St. Henry steals victory from Highlands at buzzer on Teeten’s basket; NKU falls in OT at Cleveland State















NKyTribune staff

Cody Teeten’s steal and basket at the buzzer lifted St. Henry to an improbable 82-80 win at Highlands on Saturday afternoon.

Trailing 80-77 and the clock winding down, Wyatt Vieth drained an off-balance 3-pointer from the left wing to tie the score at 80-all with four seconds left. After Highlands called a timeout, Teeten intercepted the inbounds pass underneath the basket.

Without hesitating, Teeten powered up for a layup as time expired, giving the Crusaders the victory. It marked the second straight season that St. Henry defeated Highlands.

A year ago, the Crusaders posted a 68-51 win over the Bluebirds. Vieth scored 30 points to ignite the victory over Highlands last season.

Highlands (1-1) opened the season Monday night with an 84-75 victory over Ashland Paul Blazer, which is ranked No. 3 in the state poll.

St. Henry meets Newport Central Catholic in the 9th Region All “A” Classic on Wednesday night. Highlands plays host to Dixie Heights on Thursday night.

CLEVELAND STATE DEFEATS NKU IN OT: Torrey Patton scored 18 points Saturday night as Cleveland State won its eighth consecutive game with a 74-71 victory in overtime against visiting Northern Kentucky.

Alec Oglesby added 17 points for Cleveland State, which improved to 8-3 overall, 8-0 in the Horizon League. The Vikings converted 14 free throws in the overtime and held off a late NKU rally to sweep the two-game weekend series.

Trey Robinson drained a 3-pointer with 4.2 seconds left in overtime to cut the Cleveland State lead to 73-71. NKU fouled Craig Beaudion, who hit one free throw to extend the Viking advantage to 74-71.

Marques Warrick’s 3-point attempt rimmed out, allowing Cleveland State to escape with the win.

Warrick scored a career-high 25 points to lead NKU, which dropped to 5-6 overall, 3-3 in the Horizon League.

NKU is scheduled to play IUPUI at 6 p.m. on Friday at BB&T Arena.

THOMAS MORE WOMEN REMAIN PERFECT: Emily Simon finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists on Saturday as the Thomas More women’s basketball team remained unbeaten (12-0) with a 71-49 win over Georgetown (Ky.) at the Connor Convocation Center.

Zoie Barth added 15 points for Thomas More, which is 7-0 in the Mid-South Conference. Courtney Hurst netted 11 points for the Saints, who are ranked No. 8 nationally in the NAIA poll.

Georgetown dropped to 1-6 overall, 0-5 in the Mid-South Conference.

THOMAS MORE MEN KNOCK OFF NO. 6 GEORGETOWN: Reid Jolly scored 23 points to lead Thomas More to an 88-48 win over No. 6 Georgetown (Ky.) on Saturday night. Ryan Batte and Luke Rudy each added 19 points as the Saints improved to 5-3 overall, 3-3 in the Mid-South Conference.

Thomas More shot 16-for-29 from 3-point range and finished at 53.2 percent from the field. Georgetown dropped to 7-3 overall, 4-3 in the Mid-South Conference.

(Information compiled from NKU Athletics Communications, Thomas More and staff reports)