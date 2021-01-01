SD1 begins Lakeview Force Main partial replacement project to address asset renewal, increase capacity















Sanitation District No. 1 plans to replace and upgrade a deteriorating force main in Lakeside Park, addressing critical asset renewal needs, increasing sewer capacity and cutting future sewer overflow mitigation costs. The $1,507,588 project will begin construction in January and continue through September 2021.

Lakeview Force Main serves the Lakeview Pump Station, the largest pump station in SD1’s separate sewer system, conveying approximately 18 million gallons of wastewater every day. A portion of the pipe along Dixie Highway and Buttermilk Pike is in critical need of replacement, and a failure would threaten public health and the environment.

“This force main is the only example of Pre-stressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe (PCCP) in SD1’s separate collection system,” said SD1 Project Manager Lydia Watkins. She said the material was common in the 1970s when the force main was built, but is vulnerable when exposed to naturally corrosive sewer gases in wastewater applications.

The upcoming project will replace approximately 2,000 linear feet of 30-inch PCCP with 36-inch PVC pipe, a material that is more resistant to corrosion.

To further reduce the risk of system failure, SD1 will replace the force main in a new alignment. This will allow for the elimination of two of three existing air release valves (ARV).

Wastewater ARVs are designed to release any air that may become trapped in a pipe, such as hydrogen sulfide that is naturally corrosive and odorous. However, due to odor concerns, SD1 shut these valves over 10-years ago, compounding the risk to an already vulnerable pipe.

“By shutting these air release valves, we ensure unpleasant odors don’t escape,” Watkins said. “But as this air builds up, it reduces the amount of wastewater that can flow through the pipe and traps corrosive air inside. Over time this weakens the pipe and makes it more susceptible to rupture.”

Watkins said the new design includes an odor control vault and places the remaining ARV further away from homes to minimize future odors issues.

This project begins the process of increasing Lakeview’s overall system capacity as part of SD1’s Clean H2O40 program – SD1’s commitment to increasing system capacity to mitigate sewer overflows in Northern Kentucky.

“SD1 is continuously looking for ways to provide multiple benefits with the same rate payer dollar,” said SD1 Executive Director Adam Chaney. “This section of force main was identified as high risk in our business case analysis due to its condition and the financial risk of replacement under emergency conditions. The combination of environmental benefits, asset maintenance needs and risk mitigation makes good business sense.”

SD1’s contractor will work to minimize traffic disruptions, but travelers should expect periodic lane closures along Dixie Highway and Buttermilk Pike between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Signs will be posted.

From Sanitation District No. 1