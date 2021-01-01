Ryle girls basketball seeks fourth straight 9th Region championship; Notre Dame to challenge for title















By Chad Hensley

NKyTribune contributor

How much talent has the Ryle girls basketball program produced the past three seasons? Consider that:

-Maddie Scherr is now a freshman at the University of Oregon. Scherr earned the 2020 Kentucky Miss Basketball honor and led Ryle to the 2019 state championship as a junior, winning MVP honors at the Sweet 16.

-Lauren Schwartz is a sophomore and starting at forward at Rice University. Schwartz led Ryle in scoring (19.2 points per game) during her senior season as the Raiders captured their first-ever state championship.

Ryle enters the delayed 2020-21 season with another standout in senior guard Brie Crittendon, an Eastern Kentucky University recruit. Crittendon averaged a team-leading 15.5 points per game last season as the Lady Raiders claimed their third straight 9th Region championship.

Now the question is, will Ryle win its fourth consecutive 9th Region title? Here are capsules of each team in the 9th Region, broken down by the four districts.

DISTRICT 33

Boone County (13-17) – Once the dominant program in Northern Kentucky, the Lady Rebels have not earned a trip to the 9th Region Tournament since 2015. Kelsie Anderson and Adrianna Haynes were the team’s leading scorers last season and return. Anderson scored 14.6 points per game to go along with a team-best 72 3-pointers, while Haynes averaged 11.7 points.

Conner (21-12) – No team in the region may have been hit harder by graduation than the Lady Cougars. Conner graduated its top four scorers that tallied more than 40 of the Lady Cougars’ 56.9 points per game. Senior guard Ellie Smith is Conner’s top returning scorer (5.2 points per game) and should be complemented by freshman Anna Hamilton.

Cooper (9-19) – The Lady Jaguars will be under the helm of a new coach this season in Justin Holthaus. Cooper returns every player from last season’s young squad and will be led by Whitney Lind, who led the team in scoring (16 points per game), rebounds (8.0 per game), free-throw percentage (77.3), field-goal percentage (43.1) and made 3-pointers (32). Holthaus will also look to Logan Palmer (9.2 points per game), Liz Freihofer (9.2 points per game) and Kay Freihofer (13 points per game) to have big seasons.

Ryle (23-11) – The three-time defending region champion Lady Raiders have once again been tabbed as the region’s top team by the Cats’ Pause Magazine. Ryle is the favorite once again despite losing Scherr to graduation. Returning for Ryle is Crittendon and her team-leading 15.5 points per game. She led the Lady Raiders to their final two victories in the 9th Region tournament last March after Scherr was sidelined with a sprained ankle. Crittendon will be complemented by sophomore guard Abby Holtman (9.4 points per game) and freshman forward Quinn Eubank (5.5 points per game).

DISTRICT 34

Dixie Heights (21-13) – The Colonels could contend for the 9th Region championship this season behind the play of senior guard Sydney Lockard, who led the team in many offensive categories. Lockard posted team highs of 14.6 points per game, 183 made field goals and 96 free throws. Also watch for Madelyn Lawson (9.7 points per game) and Samantha Berman (7.7 points per game) to increase their offensive outputs this season.

Lloyd (18-13) – If the Juggernauts are to make the regional tournament, they will have to do so with a new scoring threat after the graduation of Jayla LaBordeaux, who averaged a double-double of 17.1 points and 11.9 rebounds per game. Jalyn Ballman averaged 8.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game last season and is a key returnee for Lloyd.

Ludlow (25-8) – The Panthers defeated St. Henry 60-56 in a district semifinal overtime thriller, then narrowly lost to Dixie Heights in the district finals by a 58-55 score. Jenna Lillard is back for Aaron Stamm’s crew and will be expected to lead the team in scoring after pouring in a team-leading 15.9 points per game last season. Mylee Garrett (5.8 ppg) and Paige Arnold (5.2 ppg) need to increase their offensive contributions after the graduation of Abby Mahan (15.6 ppg) and Karina Castrellon (9.0 ppg).

St. Henry (16-13) – The Crusaders bowed out in the district tournament to Ludlow and will look to Morgan Flanagan as their go-to scorer. Flanagan poured in 10 points per game last season, but gone are Abby Millay’s 11 points per game as well as Amanda Schlueter (10.1 points per game), Katie Evans (6.6 ppg) and Katelyn Ives (4.0 ppg). Kayla Unkraut averaged 14.8 points per game last season as an eighth-grader at Villa Madonna and is listed on the St. Henry roster. If the Crusaders are to make it back to the regional tournament, they will have to be more proficient from behind the 3-point arc as they made just 22 percent of their shots last season.

Villa Madonna (13-15) – The Vikings started 7-2 last season, but managed just a 6-13 mark the remainder of the season. Villa will be without its top scorer from last season in Kayla Unkraut, who has transferred to St. Henry after leading the Vikings in scoring with 14.8 points per game as an eighth-grade sensation. Villa does have back the next three leading scorers in Abigail Muncy (7.4 points per game), Lizzie Thomas (6.4 points per game) and Ella Thompson (5.6 points per game).

DISTRICT 35

Beechwood (10-21) — With the return of the team’s top three scorers, the Tigers could earn a trip to the regional tournament and improve their win total from last season. Carlie Arlinghaus led the team in scoring (12.1 points per game), including made field goals (131), 3-pointers (49) and free throws (64). Also returning is Maya Reis (7.1 ppg) and Hanna Mueller (6.4 ppg).

Covington Latin (2-20) – The Trojans managed just one in-region win last season with a 45-42 overtime thriller against Newport. Latin may not win the regional tournament, but look for the Trojans to be more competitive with Jaylah Dowell back for another season. Dowell, an eighth-grader, averaged 9.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Holmes (6-23) – The Bulldogs were in a rebuilding mode last season and struggled against the region’s top teams. Head coach Alissa Brown’s team averaged just 38.3 points per game last season and dropped a 50-34 decision to Holy Cross in the 35th District Tournament. Aaliyah Hayes led Holmes in that game with 10 points.

Holy Cross (17-13) – Ted Arlinghaus takes over the reigns from Marty Rankin for the Indians. Back for another campaign for Holy Cross will be Grace Bezold, who led the team in scoring last season. Bezold poured in 17.9 points per contest and will be complemented by an improving Julia Hunt, who averaged 5.1 points per game last season.

Notre Dame Academy (25-7) – The Pandas were extremely close to ending Ryle’s reign as 9th Region champions, but the Raiders pulled out a 47-42 win over Notre Dame in the finals. Notre Dame figures to challenge for both the regional title and the state championship this season. Head coach Kes Murphy’s squad returns its top nine players, including Lacey Bradshaw (14.2 points per game, 6.0 rebounds per contest) and Macie Feldman (10.3 points per game). Bradshaw and Feldman are both being recruited by NCAA Division I programs.

DISTRICT 36

Bellevue (12-16) – If the Tigers are to improve on their 12-win season in 2019-20, they will have to do so without Kierstyn Ratterman, who averaged 19.6 ppg as a senior. Back for head coach Tommy Sorrell will be Deja Joseph, who will be asked to improve upon her 10.6 points per game average.

Dayton (13-17) – The Lady Devils may not challenge for a region crown, but the Northern Kentucky Athletic Conference title may be attainable if they can find replacements for Johnessah Barbiea and Sophia Halfhill, who combined for 29.6 of the team’s 49.5 points per game. Liberty Windeler will asked to increase her 8.3 points per game contribution from last season.

Highlands (21-11) – A 48-44 double-overtime loss to Conner derailed what many observers thought was going to be the first region title for the Bluebirds since 2001. But returning players such as seniors Rory O’Hara and Kelsey Listerman will use that defeat as motivation for this season. O’Hara was one of only three players to see action in all 32 games last season and averaged 7.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Listerman is the team’s top returning scorer at 9.6 points to go along with 3.9 rebounds per game.

Newport (2-29) – Beau Menefee takes over a program that has a combined 2-54 record during the last two seasons. Menefee, the only coach in the 36th District who has won a regional championship and a game in the Sweet 16 state tournament, has coached both boys and girls teams in Ohio and Kentucky during his career. Elexis Litton averaged 8.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game last season.

Newport Central Catholic (20-13) – The Thoroughbreds narrowly lost to Dixie Heights in the 9th Region Tournament and may contend for a regional crown this season. NewCath welcomes back junior guard Rylee Turner (14.8 ppg) and senior guard Annie Heck (14.4 ppg). Turner averaged 8.2 rebounds and was closely followed by fellow returnee Madison McCloskey with 7.3 rebounds per game.