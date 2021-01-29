Sen. Schickel to introduce a bill to rescue historical racing after Supreme Court decision on its illegality















Staff report

Kentucky State Senator John Schickel plans to introduce a bill in the legislature on Monday to preserve historical racing in the state.

Schickel says he means to keep the gaming alive in Kentucky and that Senate President Robert Stivers will be a co-sponsor.

The bill will address the recent Kentucky Supreme Court decision on pari-mutuel wagering and assure that the “historical horse racing facilities are able to continue operating, employing Kentuckians, generating state tax revenue and strengthening our signature equine industry,” Schickel said.

“Next week, I will file legislation to keep historical horse racing (HHR) operational in Kentucky. The bill, which I am pleased to say will be co-sponsored by Senate President Robert Stivers, will address the recent Kentucky Supreme Court decision on pari-mutuel wagering and ensure that historical horse racing facilities are able to continue operating, while employing Kentuckians, generating state tax revenue and strengthening our signature equine industry.



“This effort is about preserving a system of wagering we’ve known for live racing for decades and historical horse racing for the last ten years,” Schickel said. “This is about maintaining the status quo. Our immediate action as legislators is critical to protecting current and future jobs and economic development across the Commonwealth.”

Long a supporter of Kentucky’s equine industry, Schickel said he recognizes the importance of historical horse racing to its continued success.

“This issue is of particular importance in my district with the future of Turfway Park potentially in the balance,” he said, “but if left unaddressed, the negative consequences are sure to impact the entire state. I look forward to working with my colleagues in General Assembly to address the clear legislative direction provided by the Kentucky Supreme Court.”



Additional details will be available after the bill is filed on February 2.

The bill will be heard in the Senate Licensing & Occupations Committee at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 4.

Churchill Downs has invested nearly $38million in the off-track gaming and simulcasting facility in Newport, Newport Racing & Gaming, which has 500 Historical Racing Machines. It is located in the Newport Plaza and opened last year. This is after the $46 million purchase of Turfway Park and major renovations to prepare for a new Turfway Park Racing & Gaming facility.

Churchill has said their top priority in the current legislature is maintaining historical horse racing so it can continue as it has for the past decade.

Legislative solutions to legalize the racing machines are supported by Gov. Andy Beshear, Senator Damon Thayer, and Rep. Adam Koenig.

The horse industry is responsible for more than 60,000 direct and indirect jobs in Kentucky and $5.2 billion in economic impact statewide. The historical racing alone employs more than 1,400 Kentuckians in seven cities and has already contributed more than $52 million to the state’s general fund with an additional $45 million paid annually through direct and payroll benefits.

In the wake of the Supreme Court decision, Keeneland has temporarily suspended its gaming operations at Keeneland and the Red Mile in Lexington.