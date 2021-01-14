Plan your next ‘safe-cation’ with 2021 Kentucky Official Visitor’s Guide; features travel tips, stories















Gov. Andy Beshear and the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, has announced the unveiling of the 2021 Kentucky Official Visitor’s Guide. With the end of the COVID-19 pandemic now within reach, state officials are preparing to welcome visitors back to the Commonwealth as vaccinations are distributed nationally.

In response to the nation’s ongoing battle with the COVID-19, this year’s cover highlights Kentucky’s immense landscape of outdoor recreation as part of a continued effort to promote safe travel opportunities that allow for social distancing. Following the advice of federal and state public health officials, the COVID-19 pandemic has limited leisure travel throughout the nation. Kentucky has been proactive by promoting outdoor recreation in an effort to sustain the travel industry and offer safe travel opportunities.

“The tourism and hospitality industry plays a critical role in helping generate revenue for Kentucky’s economy,” said Beshear. “As our nation continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of safe vacations and travel has become critically important. Kentucky is fortunate to have an immense landscape of outdoor recreation and beauty, which has positioned our tourism industry at advantage to recover from these unprecedented times.”

Kentucky tourism is an $11.8 billion industry in the Commonwealth and serves as a mechanism for helping stimulate the economy in local communities. The Official Visitor’s Guide serves as the state’s primary tourism advertising and promotional piece with nearly 350,000 copies distributed worldwide to attract visitors to the commonwealth. This year’s guide continues the state’s effort to highlight safe-cations by promoting Kentucky as a premiere travel destination for its one-of-a kind outdoor recreation.

“Promoting Kentucky as a diverse travel destination is part of our ongoing efforts to position Kentucky’s travel and tourism industry to be able to withstand the challenges that the industry has faced as a result of COVID-19,” said Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry. “While this year’s guide continues to focus on the unique travel opportunities that Kentucky has to offer, we felt it necessary that the cover should highlight the beauty of the outdoors, which continues to be our most valuable asset during a time when safe-cations are incredibly important.”

The 2021 guide features information on some new attractions slated for 2021. The guide also highlights outdoor adventures, Kentucky State Parks, the state’s iconic racetracks, distilleries, wineries and breweries just to name a few. Travelers can find travel tips, stories and regional highlights, food, arts, historic sites, museums and much more.

“We want you to see for yourself all of the amazing places that make Kentucky such a special place to visit,” said Department of Tourism Commissioner Mike Mangeot. “There is no better way to start planning that visit than with the Kentucky Official Visitor’s Guide. Whether you are a local, first time visitor or somewhere in between, our 2021 Official Visitor’s Guide has inspiration for your next #TravelKY visit.”

The 2021 Official Visitor’s Guide cover highlights the beautiful Cumberland Falls, one of the most popular Kentucky State Parks, which offers visitors an unforgettable outdoor experience. Kentucky is home to 45 state parks, including 17 resort parks that span more than 48,000 acres. State parks offer 300 miles of hiking trails and a variety of outdoor recreational activities, including golf, biking, horseback riding and more.

“Cumberland Falls State Resort Park is one of our outstanding 45 state parks that offer visitors with direct access to safe family friendly outdoor experiences,” said Department of Parks Commissioner Russ Meyer. “We are excited that this year’s visitor’s guide highlights the beauty of Cumberland Falls, and we hope visitors will plan a trip to the park to see firsthand the beauty and adventure that can be found in southeastern Kentucky.”

For travelers planning a Kentucky getaway, click here to see an online version of the 2021 Kentucky Official Visitor’s Guide or submit an order for your copy today. Travelers are encouraged to follow all public health safety guidelines including Red Zone Reduction Recommendations.

For more information about Kentucky tourism, visit Kentuckytourism.com.

Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet