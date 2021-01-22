People Working Cooperatively gets grants to provide critical repairs to homeowners around the region















People Working Cooperatively (PWC) has received $275,000 in grant funding from local organizations to support critical home repairs and modifications, service programs and more:

• $125,000 has been awarded by the CenterPoint Energy Foundation to support home repairs and modifications in the Dayton region;

• $50,000 has been awarded by the Truist Foundation for PWC technology upgrades;

• $30,000 has been awarded by the Sutphin Family Foundation for home repairs and modifications in Greater Cincinnati;

• $30,000 has been awarded by the Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky for home repairs and modifications in Northern Kentucky;

• $20,000 has been awarded by the L&L Nippert Charitable Foundation to support PWC’s childhood asthma partnership program with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital; and

• $20,000 has been awarded by the Butler Foundation for home repairs and modifications in Northern Kentucky.

“We are grateful for these organizations, who believe in our mission and support our services and programs that benefit so many across the region,” said Chris Owens, Vice President of Development for People Working Cooperatively. “Every dollar is used to support our mission of keeping our neighbors in need safe and healthy in their homes.”

To learn more about People Working Cooperatively or to request a health and safety emergency repair, visit pwchomerepairs.org or call (513) 351-7921.