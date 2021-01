The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet installed a new pedestrian bridge Saturday connecting KY 8 to the Ovation site and new concert venue underway in Newport.

The Ovation, a Corporex development, is a mixed-use 25-acre development at the confluence of the Licking and Ohio Rivers. It includes a Home Suites Hotel, an office building, 900 residential units, retail, a parking garage and premier concert center, which is nearing completion.

Photos provided by Corporex