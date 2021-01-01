Omnibus relief bill includes ban on mail sales of e-cigarette products; FedEx to stop after March 1















Kentucky Health News

The catch-all bill to keep the government open, provide pandemic relief and do many other things includes a ban on mail shipments of electronic-cigarette products, and apply federal laws on cigarette sales to online sellers of e-cigarette products.

The bill becomes law March 27 and gives the U.S. Postal Service until April 26 to impose regulations implementing it.

“With the USPS off limits for online sellers, private delivery services will immediately be pressured by anti-tobacco (and -vaping) groups to prohibit shipping of vaping products,” reports Vaping360, a site that promotes the practice as an alternative to traditional cigarettes.”

FedEx has announced it will stop handing e-cigarette products March 1, Vaping360 reports.