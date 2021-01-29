Notre Dame Academy awards scholarships to 24 freshmen based on placement test performance















Notre Dame Academy has offered academic scholarships totaling $58,500 to 24 incoming freshmen based on their outstanding performance on NDA’s High-School Placement Test (HSPT), which they took in December 2020.

Due to the generosity of the Sisters of Notre Dame and other benefactors, Notre Dame Academy awards several academic scholarships to the top HSPT performers each year. The scholarships range from $2,500 to $7,500. This year, NDA offered nine renewable academic-excellence scholarships to students who scored in the 97-, 98-, and 99-percentile on the HSPT and 24 benefactor scholarships based on academic performance.

Notre Dame Academy is committed to its mission of educating women to make a difference in the world and offers a comprehensive tuition-assistance program that is available to prospective and current NDA families. Notre Dame Academy provided more than $1 million in financial assistance during the 2019-20 school year.

“At Notre Dame Academy, we are a community of lifelong learners with a strong commitment to academic excellence,” Notre Dame Academy President Laura Koehl said. “In the tradition of the Sisters of Notre Dame, we are dedicated to ensuring an education that is accessible to all young women. We do this through scholarships and grants, our unique work-study program, and by maintaining an affordable tuition.”

Notre Dame Academy congratulates the following future Class of 2025 Pandas, all of whom were offered academic scholarships during the 2020-21 school year:

• Chanduni Herath

• Anna Blair

• Emma White

• Abigail Turnpaugh

• Leah Hickey

• Lauren Ott

• Angalea Wuest

• Maya Tully

• Didina Jiradamkerng

• Leah Young

• Emma Gates

• Katelyn Lenihan

• Lauren Agriesti

• Chloe Dunham

• Katherine Heuker

• Norah Fathman

• Riley Herald

• Hannan Dusing

• Kate Harris

• Sadie Hartig

• Madeline Janszen

• Ashley Neltner

• Carlee Overmann

• Josephine Stallard

Notre Dame Academy is a Catholic college preparatory school of 585 students in Park Hills. The only all-girls school in Northern Kentucky, Notre Dame Academy has long embraced the mission of educating young women to make a difference in the world. The school was founded by the Sisters of Notre Dame in 1906 and has celebrated more than 100 years of faith-based education in the Catholic intellectual tradition.