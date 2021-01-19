Northern Kentucky Young Professionals name Steering Committee; Ellen Bates is chair















Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) has announced the members of its 2020-21 Steering Committee.

Representing young professional leaders from across the region, the Steering Committee’s term began in September 2020 with a goal to provide guidance, lend support, and share feedback about themes and topics that are most important to the region’s young professionals and programming offered by NKYP.

NKYP, a program of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, creates opportunities for young professionals to become strong leaders by providing connections, fueling professional growth and encouraging community engagement. The program aims to enhance the quality of life and economic well-being in Northern Kentucky.

“The selected 2021 Steering Committee members are a group of young professionals who consistently contribute to making our region a great place to live and work,” said Ellen Bates, 2020-21 Chair for NKYP. “Every member is a local rising leader who will help set the program’s direction for the year and leverage their time and talents to strengthen the Northern Kentucky community at large.”

This year, the Steering Committee has strengthened its focus on civic engagement and diversity, equity, and inclusion. The group will also emphasize how to best navigate the current climate and work to provide creative programming that continues to allow young professionals to connect and grow despite the looming pandemic.

“NKYP is a resource that I encourage all young professionals in our region to take advantage of,” said Bates. “This program connects young leaders with quality programming and events, expands social and professional networks, and engages young professionals in the community with initiatives that are important to them so they can make a difference in their companies and Northern Kentucky.”

The 2020-21 Steering Committee members include:

· Ellen Bates, Chair, Brighton Center

· John Enzweiler, Chair Elect, First Financial Bank

· Ross Emerson, Outgoing Chair, STEP CG

· Ashley Bangi, Programming & Events Committee Co-Chair, The Madison

· Dani Schwarz, Programming & Events Committee Co-Chair, RJE Business Interiors

· Mike Ballenger, Marketing & Outreach Committee Co-Chair, VonLehman CPAs & Advisors

· Jimmy Beatrice, Marketing & Outreach Committee Co-Chair, Business Benefits

· Antwone Cameron, Thomas More University

· Katie Collier, Frost Brown Todd

· Nick Humrick, First Financial Bank

· David Kay, Fifth Third Bank

· Michael Young, Cincinnati Cares/Inspiring Service

Hear more from these leaders and learn about NKYP at the next NKYP: Virtual Cocktails & Conversation event scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 28 from 4-5 p.m.

This casual gathering is focused on conversations, networking and resource sharing for young professionals throughout Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati. The virtual event is free, but registration is required and available online here.