Nominations open for 2021 Kentucky Teacher Awards; get form here — deadline is February 20















Nominations are now being accepted for the 2021 Kentucky Teacher Awards, sponsored by the Kentucky Department of Education and Valvoline Inc.

Any full-time public school teacher in the state with at least three years of experience is eligible. Nominations may be submitted via this Google Form.

Teachers may be nominated by students, parents, teaching peers, principals, superintendents or anyone from the community who has an interest in honoring an outstanding educator.

“The Kentucky Teacher Awards are an excellent opportunity to highlight the people who work every day to prepare our children for a bright and meaningful future,” said Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass. “We encourage everyone to think of teachers who are making a positive impact on young people’s lives and nominate them for this recognition.”

All nominated teachers must complete a formal application and submit it by Feb. 20.

A blue-ribbon panel of education professionals from around the state will judge all applications in March. Up to 24 Valvoline Teacher Achievement Award winners will be announced in spring 2021. The top nine contenders from those 24 will receive additional evaluations, which will culminate in the selection of the 2022 Kentucky Teacher of the Year.

The Kentucky Teacher of the Year will be announced in Frankfort. At that time, all 24 teachers will be honored with a cash prize and other awards. Teacher Achievement Award winners will receive a cash gift of $500 each; two of the three finalists will receive $3,000; and the Kentucky Teacher of the Year will receive $10,000, along with the opportunity to represent Kentucky in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

Now in its 21st year, the Kentucky Teacher Awards program is a collaboration between private industry and public education.

