Nominations now open for 2021 NKY Excellence in Education awards — first due by February 10















Nominations are now open for the annual Excellence in Education Celebration. Winners will be announced in March and honored at the Excellence in Education Celebration on April 21.

Nominations are due by 5 p.m. February 10.

Golden Apple Award: Golden Apple Awards recognize exemplary fulltime or part-time teachers with a minimum of three years of experience in public, parochial, private, early childhood, elementary, middle, junior high or high school in Boone, Campbell, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, or Pendleton counties. The term “teacher” includes everyone for whom certification is required. Director/principal approval is required.

Student Services Award: The Student Services Awards recognize school representatives that have been responsible for counseling innovations or further development of programs to support the career, personal/social and academic development of all students, including, but not limited to counselors, family resource coordinators, school-based therapists, etc. Nominees must demonstrate leadership, advocacy, and collaboration in their work and promote equity and access to opportunities and rigorous educational experiences for all students to maximize student achievement. Principal approval is required.

A.D. Albright Administrator of the Year Award: The A.D. Albright Award recognizes an administrator who is making a difference by promoting educational excellence in Northern Kentucky. An administrator may include, but is not limited to, ECC directors, principals, superintendents, regional vocational directors, guidance counselors, college deans, or college presidents from either public or private schools. Nominees may serve at elementary, secondary, vocational, postsecondary, or collegiate institutions. Superintendent/College Dean or President approval is required.

Extraordinary Service Award: The Extraordinary Service Award recognizes a non-administrative, non-certified, or classified support staff (secretary, bus driver, maintenance staff, cafeteria staff, etc.) that exhibits extraordinary service, makes a positive difference each day, has a heart for people, and leads by example. Nominees may serve at early childhood, elementary, secondary, vocational, postsecondary, or collegiate institutions. Director/principal/superintendent/college dean or president approval is required.

Business Engagement of the Year Award: The Business Engagement Award recognizes an area business that is engaged with a Northern Kentucky school and is dedicated to improving student achievement through high impact partnership activities such as mentoring, internships, job shadowing, STEM activities, literacy coaching, Junior Achievement, First Lego League, service learning, etc.

To nominate an individual for a Golden Apple, Student Service, A.D. Albright Administrator of the Year, or Extraordinary Service award, please click here.

Nominations are due by 5 p.m., February 10. To complete the nomination form, you will need to submit the nominee’s contact information and a detailed explanation as to why you are nominating this individual. You must also confirm that you received approval to nominate this individual. Please note that the nominee will be required to complete the award application process to be considered for the award and completed applications must be submitted by 5 p.m., February 24.

To nominate a company/organization for the Business Engagement of the Year Award, please click here. Nominations are due by 5 p.m., February 10. To complete the nomination form, you will need to submit the nominee’s contact information and a detailed explanation as to why you are nominating this organization, including a description of the business/education partnership. Please note that the business will be required to complete the award application process to be considered for the award and completed applications must be submitted by 5 p.m., February 24.

Nominations/applications for the following high school senior awards are due by 5 p.m., February 24:

Academic All-Star Awards: The Academic All-Star Awards recognize Northern Kentucky high school seniors who excel in academics. Nominees will be judged based on GPA, ACT/SAT scores, difficulty of course load and recommendation.

Career & Technical Academic All-Star Awards: The CTE All-Star Award(s) recognize Northern Kentucky high school seniors who excel in their career or technical field/pathway. Nominees will be judged based on ACT/SAT scores, description of course load, and recommendation.

Student Leadership Awards: The Student Leadership Awards recognize Northern Kentucky high school seniors who exhibit exemplary leadership characteristics. Nominees will be judged based on their leadership experience including, but not limited to, positions of leadership in student government, extra-curricular activities, and/or community organizations. In addition, the required recommendations will also be considered by the judges.

Against All Odds Awards: The Against All Odds Awards recognize Northern Kentucky high school seniors who have overcome obstacles to achieve academic success. A recommendation citing specific examples of the student’s ability to overcome significant obstacles, along with an essay from the student will be considered by the panel of judges.

To nominate a high school senior for an Academic All-Star, Career & Technical All-Star, Student Leadership or Against All Odds award, please click here. The nominator must complete the full application process and submit the completed application by 5 p.m., February 24. To complete the application, you will need to submit the student’s contact information, a detailed explanation as to why you are nominating this individual, and academic data. You must also confirm that you received approval from school leadership and their parent/guardian to nominate this individual.

For more information, click here or email nkyeducationcouncil@gmail.com.