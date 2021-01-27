NKU’s College of Informatics adds Applied Software Engineering degree aimed at in-demand jobs















Northern Kentucky University’s College of Informatics is expanding on the breadth of its computer science programs with a new Applied Software Engineering degree, launching this month.



One of the few degrees of its kind in the nation, the BS in Applied Software Engineering provides the region with graduates talented in server-side, mobile and web application development. The program’s core includes software security, user experience design, technical writing and ethics—unlike programs currently available. It also comes with a required experiential learning component, where students take on internships, co-op work or R&D projects.

According to Milen Mahadevan, President of 84.51°, “Software Engineering is an extremely important skillset at 84.51°, The Kroger Co., and so many of the other top companies in the Cincinnati region. With the introduction of an Applied Software Engineering degree, the NKU College of Informatics continues to stay in touch with the needs of industry by providing a dedicated focus to software architecture and broadening the offerings of their Computer Science programs. This will further grow the talent pipeline in Cincinnati with degreed and skilled technologists in this very sought-after field.”



With Computer Information Technology and Computer Science already the second-and third-most enrolled majors at NKU, the new major provides the opportunity for career changers who wish to focus on practical upskilling in a high-demand field. According to Indeed, these tech roles continue to see the highest growth in job postings over the past three years, with full-stack developer positions growing 161.98 percent.

NKU’s traditional BS in Computer Science rigorously focuses on the foundations of computing and culminates in a year-long software engineering capstone. By contrast, the new Applied Software Engineering degree will have a more practical focus throughout. It introduces students to real-world best practices and provides the skillsets needed to create robust user experiences across multiple platforms.



“Even though most universities offer software engineering classes, very few have an entire program dedicated to the discipline,” said Dr. Nicholas Caporusso, assistant professor of Computer Science and co-director of the Applied Software Engineering program. “The unique aspect of what we offer at NKU is that courses are specifically designed to incorporate experiential learning practices to help students develop digital fluency. This allows them to apply their knowledge to real-world scenarios while building a portfolio.”



The College of Informatics’ Department of Computer Science is home to seven degree programs, including one of the earliest Data Science programs in the country. All aim to produce graduates who are highly capable problem solvers, intellectually agile, technically skilled, and ethically responsible.



To learn more on NKU’s Applied Software Engineering program, visit its website.

