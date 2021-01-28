NKU standout Warrick named Horizon League Freshman of the Week for fifth time this season















NKyTribune staff

Northern Kentucky’s Marques Warrick has been named the Horizon League Freshman of the Week for the fifth time this season.

Warrick averaged 18.5 points while shooting 54 percent from the floor and 46 percent from 3-point range during a pair of road wins against Robert Morris. He also contributed 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and a steal per game.

On Friday, Warrick poured in 20 points, marking his fifth 20-point showing in the team’s last eight games. The Lexington native is averaging 14.6 points per game this season and is shooting 47 percent from the field.

In Horizon League action, Warrick averages 16.8 points per contest. The Henry Clay High School graduate has scored in double figures 10 times this season.

Warrick previously won the award on Nov. 30, Dec. 7, Jan. 4 and Jan. 11. Combined with David Böhm’s honor on Dec. 14, a Norse has claimed the honor six of the nine times it has been awarded this season.

NKU is 7-8 overall, 5-5 in the Horizon League.

Warrick, a 6-foot-2 guard, averaged 23.2 points per game last season at Henry Clay and was named the 11th Region Player of the Year. The sharp-shooting lefty was 69-for-159 (43.4 percent) from 3-point range last season and converted 81.8 percent of his free throws.

In his final game at Henry Clay, Warrick poured in 48 points — including eight 3-pointers — during a 108-104 double-overtime loss against Frederick Douglass. Henry Clay finished the season with a 24-6 record. The Blue Devils were unbeaten (9-0) in January and ran off 18 consecutive wins to cap the regular season.

NKU returns to action at BB&T Arena this weekend with games scheduled on Friday and Saturday against Illinois-Chicago. Friday’s game is set for 6 p.m., and Saturday is scheduled for 5 p.m.

THOMAS MORE MEN NATIONALLY RANKED: The Thomas More men’s basketball team is ranked 20th nationally in the NAIA poll. The Saints are 10-4 overall, 8-4 in Mid-South Conference play.

The Thomas More women remained at No. 4 in the latest NAIA national poll. The Saints are 17-1 overall, 12-1 in the Mid-South Conference.

Campbellsville (9-0) is ranked No. 1 nationally in the NAIA women’s basketball poll. Thomas More is scheduled to meet Campbellsville on Feb. 1 at the Connor Convocation Center at 5:30 p.m.

(Information compiled from NKU Athletics Communications, Thomas More and staff reports)